Byfield scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Byfield was part of a pair of quick responses to Lawson Crouse goals in the first period. He set up Alex Laferriere on the Kings' first goal, and Byfield got the second one unassisted in the middle of the frame. The 23-year-old Byfield has two goals and three assists over his last four outings, giving him 15 goals, 38 points, 145 shots on net, 52 hits, 37 blocked shots, 40 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 67 appearances on the year.