Byfield notched an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Byfield has two helpers over his last three contests, though that's a bit of a quiet stretch for the 21-year-old. Since the start of December, he's racked up six goals and five helpers over 15 contests. He stayed on the top line amid the Kings' roster shuffle Thursday, and it's been a productive spot for him this season. Byfield has 10 goals, 17 assists, 70 shots on net and a plus-15 rating through 35 appearances.