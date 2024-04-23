Byfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Byfield set up an Adrian Kempe tally in the second period. An unsteady end to the campaign saw Byfield pick up two points in the regular-season finale following a 19-game goal drought in which he earned six assists. The 21-year-old had 55 points over 80 contests overall, but it's possible he's feeling the wear and tear of a full-length NHL season, which could limit his effectiveness in the playoffs.