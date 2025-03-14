Byfield scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

Byfield stretched the Kings' lead to 3-0 just 47 seconds after a Kevin Fiala tally. The 22-year-old Byfield has a goal in five straight contests, including one shorthanded goal in that span. The center is getting things done in a third-line role, though anywhere in the Kings' top nine is good enough to be productive lately. For the season, he's at 16 goals, 39 points, 125 shots on net, 65 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 64 outings.