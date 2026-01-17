Byfield scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Byfield has four goals and three assists over nine outings in January. The 23-year-old center is up to nine goals, 28 points, 103 shots on net, 32 hits, 25 blocked shots, 22 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 46 appearances. Byfield continues to handle top-six minutes and should be able to improve his scoring numbers, as he's shooting just 8.7 percent so far in 2025-26.