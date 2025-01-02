Byfield scored a goal on two shots, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Devils.

Byfield continued his improved stretch of play by doubling the Kings' lead to 2-0 in the third period. He has six goals and three assists over his last eight outings. For the season, the 22-year-old center is at nine goals, 20 points, 69 shots on net, 32 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 37 appearances. After a slow start, Byfield is turning things around, so he should be rostered in most fantasy formats.