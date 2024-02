Byfield scored the game-winning goal on the power play in Thursday's 2-1 victory over the Devils.

The 21-year-old center collected a rebound in front of Nico Daws in the third period, pivoted to his forehand and roofed his 17th goal of the season. Byfield is heating up again, racking up five goals and nine points over his last seven games, and the second overall pick in the 2020 Draft is just scratching the surface of his upside in a breakout campaign.