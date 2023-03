Byfield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Byfield continues to chip in solid offense late in the season. He has a goal and six helpers over his last eight contests. The 20-year-old set up Anze Kopitar for what was the game-winning goal versus Columbus. Byfield has 19 points, 54 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 36 hits and 22 PIM through 40 outings.