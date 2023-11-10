Byfield notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Byfield has eight assists during his five-game streak, but he's gone six contests without scoring a goal. The 21-year-old earned his 10th helper of the year on an Adrian Kempe tally in the second period. Byfield has 12 points, 23 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 13 contests, averaging 14:54 of ice time per game. He's seen second-unit power-play time to help bolster his growing game on offense.