Byfield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Byfield broke camp with the Kings this year, and he's slotting into a third-line center spot behind top pivots Anze Kopitar and Phillip Danault. That third-line trio made noise for the opening goal, as Byfield set up Gabriel Vilardi for the Kings' first tally of the year. It's expected Byfield gets some power-play time on the second unit, and he should be able to see favorable matchups at even strength, but it's unclear if that'll lead to a breakout year for the second overall pick from 2020.