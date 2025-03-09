Byfield scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

The Blues got sloppy along the wall in their own zone, allowing Adrian Kempe to poke the puck free. Byfield retrieved it, fended off two Blues and turned around to bury the game-winning tally just 27 seconds into overtime. This was Byfield's second straight game with a goal, both coming against the Blues, after he went 12 contests without scoring. The 22-year-old had 11 assists in that span, but it's good to see him finishing some chances as well. Byfield is up to 13 goals, 36 points, 120 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-8 rating through 61 appearances this season.