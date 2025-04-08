Byfield scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Kraken.

Byfield snapped a seven-game goal drought, during which he had three assists, when he scored at 1:48 of the first period. That was the only puck the Kings could put behind Joey Daccord. Byfield reached the 20-goal mark for the second year in a row, and while he's likely to fall short of matching his 55-point total from last season, he's at 48 points (four on the power play) through 77 appearances. The 22-year-old center has added 149 shots on net, 77 hits, 42 PIM and a plus-15 rating this season, production in line with what he did last year aside from a significant drop in power-play success.