Byfield (upper body) will be in the lineup for Monday's road game against the Rangers, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Byfield will return to the lineup following a two-game absence and center the second line between Trevor Moore and Taylor Ward. Byfield has gotten on the scoresheet only once this season -- he had a goal and a helper Oct. 3 versus San Jose -- so the Kings will need the 24-year-old to be much better in order to help improve the team's 2-5-2 record to begin the season.