Kings' Quinton Byfield: Rebounds from illness
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Byfield has recovered from his illness, reports Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider.
Both Byfield and coach Todd McLellan have said he's ready to play. He had five goals and 10 points in 40 contests in 2021-22.
