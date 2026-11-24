Byfield distributed an assist and dished out five hits in Monday's 2-1 win over Montreal.

Byfield logged the 200th regular-season point of his NHL career on Alex Laferriere's highlight-reel goal in the first period. The 24-year-old Byfield has compiled six goals, nine points, 49 shots on net and 12 hits over 20 appearances this season. His fantasy outlook has been elevated as of late with Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello's recent activations from injured reserve. As the center for Los Angeles' strong second line, Byfield holds a high ceiling in fantasy, making him a worthy stash in deep leagues.