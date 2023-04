Byfield notched an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Byfield set up the second of Adrian Kempe's tallies in the third period. It's encouraging to see Byfield remain in a top-line role at even strength to begin the playoffs, though he probably won't produce much offense with it. The 20-year-old hasn't scored a goal in 15 games, and he's picked up just five helpers over that span.