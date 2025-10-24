Kings' Quinton Byfield: Records two assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byfield posted two assists, including one on the power play, and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Stars.
Byfield won a puck battle and fed Adrian Kempe for the game-winning goal 37 seconds into overtime. This was Byfield's third multi-point effort over eight contests this season. The 23-year-old is providing steady offense in a top-six role, contributing two goals, six helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He looks ready to take the next step after point totals of 55 and 54 in the previous two regular seasons.
