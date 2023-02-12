Byfield logged an assist, five shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Byfield has earned an assist in three of his last six games, and he's also gone plus-4 in that span. The 20-year-old has found a home on the top line at even strength, but the Kings remains cautious with his usage. He's up to 10 points in 25 contests, the same total he needed 40 games to reach last season. Byfield has added 33 shots on net, 21 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-1 rating this year.