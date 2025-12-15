Kings' Quinton Byfield: Ruled out for Monday's game
Byfield has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Stars due to an illness, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.
Byfield is dealing with the flu and will be held out for at least one game. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, but he should tentatively be considered day-to-day. Andrei Kuzmenko will likely enter the lineup Monday.
