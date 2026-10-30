Byfield scored a goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Byfield tallied the game-winning goal in overtime after the Kings blew a four-goal lead in the third period. He snapped a personal seven-game point drought with this performance, his second multi-point effort of the year. The slow start to the campaign has seen Byfield playing on the second line lately while Alex Laferriere handles top-line duties. Byfield is at two goals, two assists, 27 shots on net and a minus-6 rating across 10 appearances.