Byfield scored a power-play goal on four shots while also blocking a shot during Monday's 3-1 loss to Dallas.

Byfield has been on a hot streak early in the calendar year, as he's generated points in five of his last six appearances, while Monday's goal was his second in the last three games. The 23-year-old will have to have a solid second half of the season if he hopes to reach the 20-goal threshold for a third consecutive year, as he's now up to eight through 44 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign. However, Byfield remains heavily involved on the power play, and he's already matched his 2024-25 total of three tallies with the man advantage.