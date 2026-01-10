Byfield scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Jets.

Byfield prevented an Eric Comrie shutout midway through the second period, but the Kings weren't able to build on his goal. With three goals and three helpers over the last seven contests, Byfield has dug his way out of a December slump. He's now at seven goals, 25 points, 93 shots on net, 30 hits, 24 blocked shots and 20 PIM through 42 appearances in a top-six role this season.