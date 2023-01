Byfield found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Nashville.

Byfield's marker came on the power play at 17:04 of the second period. It was his second goal and seventh point in 19 games in 2022-23. He entered the contest averaging just 12:49 of ice time this season, but Byfield logged 17:07 on Saturday, including 3:15 with the man advantage. If the Kings keep using him like that, then the 20-year-old might start to make significant offensive contributions.