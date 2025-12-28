Byfield scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Byfield made it 4-0 for the Kings with a tip-in late in the first period while the Kings were on the power play. The 23-year-old playmaker has five goals and 15 assists across 35 games this season, and he's proving to be a valuable asset as a streaming option in most formats. He has just five goals this season, but he's on a low pace after he scored at least 20 goals in the previous two campaigns.