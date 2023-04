Byfield logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Byfield snapped an eight-game point drought with his helper. The 20-year-old's consistency is fading a bit late in the campaign, but it hasn't cost him a top-line role with Kevin Fiala (lower body) out. Byfield has three goals, 19 assists, 72 shots on net, 49 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 51 outings this season.