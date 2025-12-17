Kings' Quinton Byfield: Set to play versus Cats
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byfield (illness) is expected back in the lineup against Florida on Wednesday, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.
Byfield is poised to step into a second-line role heading into Wednesday's matchup after missing just one game due to his illness. The 23-year-old forward is mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he has notched three helpers, four PIM and 24 shots.
