Byfield (illness) is expected back in the lineup against Florida on Wednesday, Jared Shafran of LA Kings Insider reports.

Byfield is poised to step into a second-line role heading into Wednesday's matchup after missing just one game due to his illness. The 23-year-old forward is mired in a 13-game goal drought during which he has notched three helpers, four PIM and 24 shots.

