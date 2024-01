Byfield (illness) is expected to rejoin the lineup versus Nashville on Wednesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Byfield was rolling offensively before falling ill, racking up four goals and two assists, including three power-play points, in his last seven contests. Byfield will likely slide into a third-line role but could be an option for a top-six role as well, especially if he continues to produce at this level.