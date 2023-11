Byfield recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Byfield has been quite the playmaker of late, picking up seven helpers, including three on the power play, over his last four games. The 21-year-old set up Anze Kopitar's 400th career goal in Wednesday's win. Byfield has two goals, nine assists, 20 shots on net, six hits, six blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances in what's shaping up to be his breakout season.