Byfield notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Byfield set up Adrian Kempe's empty-net goal late in the third period. The helper was Byfield's first point since he scored Opening Night versus the Avalanche. The 21-year-old has added eight shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through six contests. He remains on the top line with Kempe and Anze Kopitar, but Byfield's production puts him on the fringe for most fantasy formats.