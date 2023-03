Byfield notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Byfield has picked up assists in consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 24-27. The 20-year-old is stuck in a 15-game goal drought, but it hasn't cost him his even-strength role on the top line. Byfield is at 14 points, 42 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-4 rating through 34 NHL contests this season.