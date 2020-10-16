Byfield signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Friday.

The Kings just drafted Byfield with the second overall pick in this year's draft. The 6-foot-5 18-year-old has legitimate star potential -- he was frequently compared to Anze Kopitar and Evgeni Malkin during the draft process -- but he's expected to play another year of juniors before making the jump to the NHL, so he won't be worth picking up in redraft formats. Byfield will, however, be a hot commodity in dynasty formats in next year's drafts.