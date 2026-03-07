default-cbs-image
Byfield (upper body) is slated to play Saturday versus Montreal, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Byfield has missed the Kings' past two games. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. Byfield is projected to serve on the second line alongside Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere on Saturday.

