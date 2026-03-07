Kings' Quinton Byfield: Slated to return Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Byfield (upper body) is slated to play Saturday versus Montreal, per Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.
Byfield has missed the Kings' past two games. He has 13 goals and 33 points in 58 outings in 2025-26. Byfield is projected to serve on the second line alongside Trevor Moore and Alex Laferriere on Saturday.
More News
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Might be available for Saturday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Could return Monday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Won't return Thursday•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Not in lineup against Colorado•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Nets two goals in loss•
-
Kings' Quinton Byfield: Forces overtime Sunday•