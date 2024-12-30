Byfield logged an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Flyers.

Byfield set up Anze Kopitar's game-tying goal in the third period. Everything's starting to click again for Byfield, who has five goals and three assists over his last seven contests. The 22-year-old forward is up to 19 points, 67 shots on net, 32 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 36 outings overall. Check the waiver wire -- Byfield's slow start to the campaign may have worn out the patience of some fantasy managers.