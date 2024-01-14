Byfield scored twice in a 5-3 loss to the Red Wings on Saturday.

Both goals came on the power play. They snapped an eight-game goal drought for the power winger, but we're confident he'd give up the goals for a win. The Kings are on an eight-game losing streak. Still, Byfield is on pace for a 25-goal, 63-point career season, and if the team can right the proverbial ship, he could be playing in the playoffs.