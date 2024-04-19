Byfield scored a goal on eight shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Both points came on the power play. Byfield entered Thursday on a nine-game point drought. He was able to snap the drought with a second-period tally, and he also set up Viktor Arvidsson's equalizer in the third. Late slump aside, Byfield took a big step forward in 2023-24, finishing with 20 goals, 55 points (14 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 66 hits and a plus-19 rating over 80 appearances. Byfield spent most of the season on the top line, but he may be more sheltered in the postseason.