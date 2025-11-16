Byfield recorded an assist in Saturday's 1-0 shutout win over the Senators.

After back-to-back games with a game-winning goal, Byfield had the secondary assist on Saturday's go-ahead goal scored by Alex Laferriere. The 23-year-old center has five points in his last three games and is up to 17 points through 19 games this season. He's well above the pace needed to top his 55-point regular season in 2023-24, and his recent offensive contributions help strengthen his chances to reach the 60-point threshold for the first time in his career. He only trails Adrian Kempe in points for the Kings, giving Byfield good fantasy value in leagues that place a premium on points.