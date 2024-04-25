Byfield produced two assists, three hits, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Byfield helped out on Kevin Fiala's goal in the third period and set up Anze Kopitar for the game-winner 2:07 into overtime. The 21-year-old Byfield has some momentum with five points over his last three outings, which follows a nine-game slump. He's been listed on the third line for the playoffs, but his role has been fairly interchangeable with Alex Laferriere so far. Byfield has the better scoring outlook of the two even if he doesn't get back into a top-six role officially.