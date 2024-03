Byfield recorded a pair of assists, three shots on goal, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Byfield set up both of Anze Kopitar's first-period tallies. This was Byfield's first multi-point effort in March -- he has a goal and two helpers over seven contests this month. While his scoring pace has dipped a bit, he remains in a top-line role. The 21-year-old has 19 goals, 30 helpers, 129 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-17 rating across 64 appearances.