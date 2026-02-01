Byfield scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Byfield ended a five-game point drought at a good time, cashing in on an Adrian Kempe feed 2:48 into the extra session. The 23-year-old Byfield has struggled with consistency this season, with his tally Saturday being just his 10th goal and third game-winner. He's at 29 points, 109 shots on net, 37 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 52 appearances.