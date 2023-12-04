Byfield scored a pair of goals on five shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Byfield tallied to tie the game in the second period and then added the game-winner 13:26 into the third. This was the second multi-goal game of his career. The 21-year-old forward is providing solid offense in a top-line role, though he had gone without a point in the two contests prior to Sunday's victory. He's up to six tallies, 18 points, 39 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 21 appearances this season. While his production is mostly confined to offense, he's on an impressive pace in what looks to be his breakout campaign.