Byfield had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

His line with Alex Laferriere and Kevin Fiala dominated the game, putting up four goals and four assists in the win. Byfield is on a roll with six points (three goals, three assists) on a three-game scoring streak. It includes a three-game goal streak, too. Byfield has 22 goals, 31 assists and 151 shots in 79 games, and with three games left, he could challenge his career mark of 55 points, which he set last season in 80 contests.