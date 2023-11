Byfield scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Byfield had a six-game, nine-assist streak snapped in Thursday's game versus the Panthers. The 21-year-old responded with his first goal since Oct. 27, opening the scoring with a power-play marker against the Blues. Byfield's taken steps to grow his overall game this season, and he's up to three tallies, 14 points (four on the power play), 26 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 16 outings overall.