Byfield picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-1 win over the Rangers.

The 23-year-old center also added three shots on net, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The points were Byfield's first in six games since he missed the first couple contests in March due to an upper-body injury, and on the season, he's managed 13 goals, 35 points, 138 shots on net, 51 hits, 40 PIM, 36 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 64 games.