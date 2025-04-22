Byfield recorded a goal, an assist, three shots and three hits in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Byfield was one of several Los Angeles players who recorded multi-point performances in this series opener, and he made his presence felt in the latter stages of both the first and second periods. He doubled the Kings' lead at the 19:27 mark of the first frame with a wrister past Stuart Skinner, and he later set up Phillip Danault's first goal to give the Kings a four-goal cushion. Byfield recorded 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists) across 81 regular-season contests, and he figures to have plenty of opportunities to produce in the playoffs due to his top-six role in the lineup.