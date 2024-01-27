Byfield (illness) will not be available for Friday's game against Colorado.
Byfield was a late scratch with an illness Friday and his status for Sunday's game in St. Louis is unknown. The 21-year-old forward has 34 points in 45 games this season, including eight over his last 12 appearances. Arthur Kaliyev will likely slide into the lineup in Byfield's absence.
