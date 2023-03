Kupari logged an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Kupari also impressed at the faceoff dot, winning nine of his 10 draws. The 23-year-old still hasn't scored in 28 games, adding just six helpers and a minus-5 rating over that span while logging fourth-line minutes. He's at 12 points -- one off his career high -- with 37 shots on net, 65 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 53 outings overall.