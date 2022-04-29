Kupari provided an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Kupari snapped his five-game point drought with a helper on a Gabriel Vilardi goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Kupari ends his rookie season with 13 points, 51 shots on net, 68 hits and a minus-5 rating through 57 contests. He was mainly limited to bottom-six usage, but the 20th overall pick from 2018 could grow into a larger role in 2022-23. It's unclear how much of a role he'll play in the Kings' first-round playoff series versus the Oilers.