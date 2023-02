Kupari provided an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Kupari ended a five-game point drought when he set up an Arthur Kaliyev goal in the second period. It's been 19 contests since Kupari scored a goal -- his chances on offense are limited since he plays on the fourth line. The 22-year-old at least has a regular spot in the lineup. He's at 10 points, 30 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-4 rating through 44 outings this season.