Kupari is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, sidelining him for the remainder of the season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

An secondary MRI confirmed that the Finn suffered a torn ACL while representing his country in the World Junior Championship last week. The 20th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft had accumulated eight points in 27 AHL games this year in his first season in North America. The hope for the 19-year-old is that he'll be healthy in time to participate in the Kings' training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.