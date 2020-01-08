Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Done for season
Kupari is expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, sidelining him for the remainder of the season, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
An secondary MRI confirmed that the Finn suffered a torn ACL while representing his country in the World Junior Championship last week. The 20th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft had accumulated eight points in 27 AHL games this year in his first season in North America. The hope for the 19-year-old is that he'll be healthy in time to participate in the Kings' training camp ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.