Kupari logged a shorthanded assist and three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Kupari set up defenseman Matt Roy's second-period tally, which stood as the game-winner. With a goal and an assist over his last three games, Kupari is starting to find his way on offense, though it remains a tough ask for a 22-year-old stuck in a fourth-line role. The Finn has seven points, 21 shots on net, 34 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 27 contests overall.